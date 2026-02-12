Free GTA 6 copies for babies born on launch day – but one big question remains

A Norwegian retailer has vowed to hand out free copies of GTA 6 to parents whose babies are born on the game’s launch day.

In a post shared on Instagram, Komplett reassured followers, "This is actually not a joke".

With nine months to go until the big GTA day, the company added: "If you have a baby on the release date, you’ll get the game for free from us".

However, much like an unpredictable due date, the hotly anticipated title has already been pushed back twice – first slated for late 2025, then 26 May 2026, and now 19 November.

The shifting timeline has left some wondering what happens if babies arrive on 19 November, only for the game itself to be delayed yet again.

It didn't take long for social media to catch wind of the campaign, with one humouring: "They are desperate for that birth rate to get higher."

Many more chimed in, asking: "And what if the GTA 6 gets delayed? Which will eventually."

Meanwhile, one mum quipped: "As a mom, I just want to say that you won’t have time for GTA 6 if you do this."

Elsewhere, Rockstar has ambitious plans for GTA 6 that are expected to leave fans "astonished," according to CEO Strauss Zelnick. Marketing for the game is set to begin this summer, though he told CNBC: "We don't spend money on marketing until we're pretty close to release."

Elsewhere, when Variety asked Zelnick about recent rumours of GTA 6 not having a physical release at launch to avoid any further leaks, he replied: "That's not the plan."

