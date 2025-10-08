Staying friends with your ex may indicate more intense psychopathic traits

Let’s be honest, exes are usually exes for a reason. Most breakups don’t end with handshakes and brunch plans next Saturday. But of course, in some cases, people do part on good terms and even remain friends. No judgement.

That said, a study suggests there might be more going on beneath the surface when someone insists on keeping close ties with a former flame.

Published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, the research led by psychologists at Oakland University explored the personalities of 861 participants. They specifically looked into the 'dark triad' traits: narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy.

Participants answered questions about their romantic histories, including whether they were still in touch with any exes.

The study found that those who stayed close to their exes were more likely to score higher in traits commonly associated with psychopathy, including manipulativeness, self-serving behaviour, and a lack of empathy.

Psychopathy itself sits within the spectrum of antisocial personality disorders and often involves superficial charm masking more calculated intentions.

iStock

It turns out, staying close to an ex might not always be about nostalgia or unfinished feelings. Sometimes, it’s about keeping the door open to certain... perks.

People with stronger psychopathic traits are said to be more likely to hold onto past relationships if there’s something to gain, whether that’s sex, money, or useful information.

And since those with psychopathic tendencies are often skilled at playing nice and turning on the charm when it suits them, it’s not too hard for them to maintain a friendly front – even if their motives are anything but pure.

