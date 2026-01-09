Jimmy Kimmel has resurfaced an old high school video of Stephen Miller that some online says proves “some things never change.”

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host played a clip of a teenage Miller complaining about being asked to pick up trash, arguing that it was unnecessary because “that’s what they pay janitors for.”

Kimmel mocked the moment as an early glimpse of the mindset critics say Miller still embodies today, drawing laughs from the audience as the clip rolled.

Social media users were quick to react, with many saying the footage felt like an unintentional origin story, highlighting attitudes that appear to have followed Miller into adulthood.

One account posted the clip and wrote: "Jimmy Kimmel dug up a video of Stephen Miller in high school and... well, let's just say some things clearly never changed."

