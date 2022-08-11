Years before his deposition in New York, former President Donald Trump had a lot to say about his political opponents who invoked the Fifth Amendment – and here he is, doing the exact same thing.



"If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?" asked the former President in 2016.

NY attorney general Letitia James' office has been investigating Trump Organisation's finances for the last three years to determine whether they violated and misled lenders, insurers, and tax authorities by inflating the value of assets.

When Trump showed up for questioning on Wednesday, he issued a statement saying he had done nothing wrong but wanted to invoke the Fifth Amendment’s protection against self-incrimination.

According to NBC News, Trump's lawyer Ron Fischetti said he only answered one question: His name.

The former President took to his social media network, Truth Social, in an attempt to justify why he was pleading the Fifth.



"I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question," Trump penned.



"When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice."

People were quick to mock Trump after spending years scrutinising others for doing the same.

Filmmaker Rob Reiner, famed for Stand By Me and When Harry Met Sally, tweeted: "To quote Donald Trump: Only guilty people take the fifth."

He added: "Trump takes a victory lap after shattering the record! No President has ever taken the Fifth 440 times. An accomplishment sure to be a source of pride for any lifelong Criminal."

Most were initially "disgusted", which soon turned into a flurry of jokes.































