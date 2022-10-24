A few days ago, a woman logged onto Twitter.com and shared a vignette from her life.
"My husband and I wake up every morning and bring our coffee out to our garden and sit and talk for hours," @lilpantmami told the world. "Every morning. It never gets old & we never run out of things to talk to. Love him so much."
It seemed innocuous enough, but people took offence to it and slammed her lifestyle, seemingly seeing her as overprivileged:
The internet atmosphere got so tense, she even posted a follow-up tweet explaining that she and her husband "are not rich by any means."
"We’ve worked extremely hard to get to where we’re at," she said. "We live very minimally and consciously & work jobs that match our lifestyle and allow us to live the life that we do."
Then came those defending the woman, confused as to why people were so irate about someone having coffee:
And some people just didn't understand why the tweet went viral in the first place:
indy100 has contacted the 'garden coffee lady' to see if she'd like to comment on how Twitter made a mountain out of a molehill.
The internet is truly a strange place.
