The Italian anthem 'Bella Ciao' has been taking over TikTok recently, with users putting their own sentimental spin on the song following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini, 22, was visiting family in Tehran, where she was arrested by Iran's Gasht-e Ershad ("Guidance Patrol") for allegedly wearing an inappropriate hijab. Amini was transferred to the "Moral Security" agency, which informed her brother she would be attending a "briefing class" and released shortly after.

Sadly, Amini never made it out.

People have since taken to the streets in protest, where women were seen burning their hijabs and chanting "death to the dictator" (referring to Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader).

TikTok has also been inundated with videos of support by those unable to participate in real life. Women have been seen cutting their hair – and now, 'Bella Ciao' (translating to "goodbye beautiful") sung by two Iranian women has gone viral.

The anthem of resistance goes beyond Iran, too.

Ukraine has also adopted the song, with famous folk singers like Khrystyna Soloviy recording their own versions. Women, who've been serving in the country’s military, were heard singing it from the trenches.

The song itself is a folk song dating back to the late 19th century.

'Bella Ciao' is said to have been initially sung by mondina workers in protest against the harsh working conditions in the paddy fields of Northern Italy.

"The day will come when we all/will work in freedom," the concluding line translates to.

Variations of the song continue to be sung across the world as a hymn of resistance and freedom.

