Gay couple goes viral after their Supermarket Sweep episode resurfaces

Anyone around in the 90s will remember the shopping-themed TV show Supermarket Sweep.

There were two versions of the gameshow in the UK and on the other side of the pond in the USA, as contestants would answer trivia questions and where then up against the clock to quickly gather grocery items from the aisles of a supermarket.

Now the show recently went viral thanks to one particular post on X, formerly Twitter where user Tom Zohar had been watching an episode from 1991 where a couple of contestants described themselves as 'business partners' who 'design sets for plays'.

Though Tom wasn't convinced as he commented "I'm like oh I'm sure," suggesting the pair could possibly be in a romantic relationship.

The post quickly racked up 4.4m views, and over 111,000 likes as other people agreed with Tom's observation.

Thanks to the power of the internet, this post ended up reaching Tim Leach who was one of the contestants from the duo, and shared an update - and it's a happy ending.

"Here we are!" Leach wrote via Facebook, along with a photo with co-constant Mark Dammann. "Just celebrated our 41st anniversary. Married in 2008 on our 25th anniversary as soon as it was legal in California."

He added: "We ran a business together designing and painting backdrops and sets for 27 years."

In another post, Leach reacted to him and his husband going viral.

"So…a friend shared that Mark and I had been made into a meme for our being on Supermarket Sweep decades ago and saying we were business partners," he posted via Facebook.

"They began asking 'where are they now', so we posted an update. It has taken on a life of its own in the thread and comments. What a world!"

