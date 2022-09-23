A resurfaced clip from Northern Irish radio involving a hypnotised chicken has taken the internet by storm.

The clip, which is just over four minutes long comes from BBC Radio Ulster and Radio 4 legend Gerry Anderson, who sadly passed away in 2014.

Before his death his legendary calls and antics on radio were the subject of the BBC's ''On The Air' animated series which was created by Flickerpix Animation.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The call itself, which was originally released on the series in 2011, is a bit of a rollercoaster ride and to cut a long story short it involves a worried farmer, a hen that has been hypnotised for more than a day and a child of Prague statue.

The clip which has been viewed more than 2 million times since resurfacing on Twitter was shared by journalist Paul O'Kane who wrote: "This is one of the funniest pieces of live radio you’ll ever hear. And the animation adds an extra layer."

Give it a watch and we're sure you'll agree with him.

See what we mean?

The clip has since been reshared by everyone from Lorraine Kelly to Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee and it's safe to say that its brightened up a lot of people's days.

















Flickerpix Animation have since tweeted to thank everyone for enjoying their work all over again. They wrote: "Unbelievable that an episode from our 'On the Air' has had over 2 million views in the last 2 days! But it shouldn't be a surprise considering how funny the original audio content was with the hilarious (REAL) caller, encouraged by the impeccable wit of Gerry Anderson!"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.