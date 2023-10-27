You can now get paid £300 to drink pumpkin spice lattes all autumn

Autumn lovers are ecstatic to see the return of cosiness, with a season filled with pumpkin spice lattes, Gilmore Girls and cinnamon-scented candles.

But what if we said you could be paid to do all of the above?

That's right. Lingerie brand Pour Moi is on the hunt for a 'cosy coordinator,' and all they have to do is their favourite cosy season tasks while wearing their bras and pants.

For the new role, the brand wants someone who knows pumpkin spices from their hot chocolates and loves nothing more than a cosy night on the sofa.

The job tasks include drinking some of the season's most popular autumn-inspired hot drinks, watching your favourite fall-feeling box set or film and curling up on the sofa with a good book - all whilst wearing Pour Moi’s comfortable range of non-wired bras and soft pants.

The successful candidate will be paid £300 for simply enjoying their favourite season.

Emma Woodrow, Junior Buyer for Lingerie from Pour Moi, said: "Autumn is the perfect season to settle down and get cosy, but you might not think that underwear would be the comfiest thing to have on whilst snuggling up on the sofa enjoying a cosy afternoon in.



"However, we’ve made it our focus to make sure that you have supportive and comfortable lingerie for all occasions, including relaxing at home. We’re excited to launch this new Cosy Coordinator role, to ensure that our super soft bras and pants are the best they can be for a lazy weekend in - proving you can be cosy and supported at the same time."

If this sounds like a bit of you, you can find more details here.

