Watching NSFW content during work hours is understandably frowned upon. After all, it's literally in the name: Not safe for work.

Despite this, watching an X-rated movie during work hours is bizarrely common, apparently.

A 2018 study found that there were almost 25,000 attempts to access pornography. What's more shocking is that this was over a short four-month span in none other than the Houses of Parliament.

Well now, one company has offered up an alternative career path that pays people to watch porn.

Bedbible has advertised a new position that pays £15 ($20) an hour to watch "online pornographic videos" to "gather information and data points on certain areas of focus."

These areas consist of sex positions, duration, number of orgasms, male vs female ratio, hair colour and language distribution. The results will then be used to "conduct an in-depth report about tendencies/statistics in porn videos," according to the job ad.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

What's more, the "head of porn research" role offers full flexibility.

The ad reads: "Anyone aged 21 or over can apply for this new dream role. It does not matter where in the world you're located as we offer a 100% remote position. We'll, of course, talk daily/weekly."

All budding applicants have to do is fill out a short online form on the website with a handful of details and why the company should choose them.

And, if you're not ready to make the career change, the company are also offering people the opportunity to become a sex toy tester. All you need to do is "have genitals", be over 18 and branch beyond words such as "oooooh" and "aaaaah."

Edwina Caito, Head Content Creator at Bedbible, said: "Pornography is a billion-pound industry around the world, so we came up with the idea of learning more through real-life examples.



"We chose to explore the most common sex positions in the top 100 most viewed videos to create a fair representation of people's porn preferences.

"We're sure we'll learn some interesting statistics from our research such as what types of roleplay the actors have, number of orgasms, and any fetishes covered."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



