A couple has broken up after getting into an argument over whether or not it’s appropriate to wear a white dress to a wedding.

The man asked his girlfriend to change before going to his colleague’s wedding, but she refused and accused him of being “abusive”.

He has since taken to Reddit’s Am I The A**hole forum to get unbiased opinions on the matter.

He explained that he is in his early thirties and his girlfriend is in her late twenties, and they had been together for about a year.

When an invitation for a colleague’s wedding arrived, he decided to ask his girlfriend to be his plus one.

On the day of his colleague’s wedding, he stopped by her house to pick her up.

He said she came out and looked beautiful, and had clearly spent time on her hair and makeup. But she was wearing an off-white dress “that was rather ornate”.

He asked her if she could change into a different coloured dress for the ceremony as it’s seen as a faux pas to wear white to a wedding. She became upset, and said it was “an outdated tradition about women and virginity and that when her friends got married everyone wore white and that it's not a big thing anymore.”

When he insisted that he didn’t know how his colleague would feel about someone turning up to her wedding dressed in white, she became “really upset” and accused him of “trying to control what she was wearing and that it was abusive”.

This made him feel hurt and upset, and told her: "Well you shouldn't go to a wedding with an abuser then". He then asked her to get out of his car, which was still parked in her driveway. She started crying and tried to backtrack, but she eventually got out of the car.

He drove to the wedding and said she texted him a lot. He told her he didn’t want to talk to her, and turned off his phone.

The bride was the only one wearing white, so the Redditor said he felt as though he was in the right to challenge his girlfriend’s fashion choice.

When he got home, he turned on his phone to see messages from his girlfriend and her best friend telling him to apologise. He told a few of his own friends, and most of them agree that he has done nothing wrong.

The top comment, with over 30,000 upvotes, reads: “NTA [not the a**hole]. Your GF should have known better. Unless you KNOW the couple AND it’s a request, you don’t wear white. She also overreacted and you did the right thing by asking her to not go and to get out of your car.”

Another said his girlfriend sounds like “an attention-seeking nightmare” and said they would consider ending the relationship.

In an update, the Redditor said that his girlfriend found the thread and they spoke about it over the phone.

She apologised, but he decided to end the relationship.

Unbelievably, when he ended it she told him his “d*** was small”, which made him laugh.

What a way to bow out of a relationship.

