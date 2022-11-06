Glastonbury 2023 tickets have officially sold out.

Glastonbury said: “Thank you to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far exceeded supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2023.”

It came after around an hour of disappointing waiting, refreshing pages and there were even reports of the website crashing at the point of entering card details.

It has been a nightmare, as usual, and so people have done what they know best - go on Twitter to have a moan about the painful process.

Here's how people charted their success or misery:

Nope, I didn't get a ticket either and I'm fuming. But at least we have memes to get us through.

