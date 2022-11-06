Glastonbury 2023 tickets have officially sold out.
Glastonbury said: “Thank you to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far exceeded supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2023.”
It came after around an hour of disappointing waiting, refreshing pages and there were even reports of the website crashing at the point of entering card details.
It has been a nightmare, as usual, and so people have done what they know best - go on Twitter to have a moan about the painful process.
Here's how people charted their success or misery:
\u201cStruggled to get #Glastonbury tickets but on a brighter note I\u2019ve learned this morning how to count backwards from 20 #Everycloud\u201d— Dale Broadfield (@Dale Broadfield) 1667725920
\u201cWith every minute of silence on the group chat I\u2019m starting to loose hope \ud83d\ude2d #Glastonbury\u201d— Corporate Hun \ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2 (@Corporate Hun \ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf2) 1667725724
\u201cI've gotten through to the payment screen twice, it has crashed twice, now back on the holding page. This is hell. #Glastonbury\u201d— Lauren Morris (@Lauren Morris) 1667728433
\u201cMe preparing to get the next lot of Glastonbury tickets #Glastonbury\u201d— Grace (@Grace) 1667724397
\u201cMe and my mates at 9am tomorrow morning #Glastonbury\n\nhttps://t.co/qTfXLpsRaD\u201d— Will Marks (@Will Marks) 1667682200
\u201c@glastonbury Ok ill stick to one device\u201d— Glastonbury Festival (@Glastonbury Festival) 1667726232
\u201cMe to everyone who got Glasto tickets #Glastonbury\u201d— Jenko\ud83c\udf34 (@Jenko\ud83c\udf34) 1667727608
\u201cIt's the same every year #Glastonbury\u201d— Cameron \ud83d\udc00 (@Cameron \ud83d\udc00) 1667727288
\u201cAn actual image of me hitting refresh every year since 2016 \ud83e\udd72 #glasto #Glastonbury \ud83d\udc94\u201d— Amy (@Amy) 1667500714
\u201cThe whole country and their one device #Glastonbury\u201d— Archie Small (@Archie Small) 1667726685
\u201cLiz Truss had more stability than the Glastonbury servers #Glastonbury\u201d— Lewis Simpson (@Lewis Simpson) 1667726533
\u201cTrying to get Glastonbury tickets this year was like a whole new circle of hell. \n\nCompletely torturous! At least normally it\u2019s over after 20mins and you don\u2019t need to keep staring at a holding page that will inevitably crash for an hour. \n\n#Glastonbury\u201d— Amelia Womack (@Amelia Womack) 1667729257
\u201cI hope it pisses it down and it\u2019s headlined by The Cheeky Girls \ud83d\ude2d #Glastonbury\u201d— Aaron Glover (@Aaron Glover) 1667729249
\u201cDear Glasto gods\u2026 please help!!! \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffb \ud83e\udd32 #Glastonbury\u201d— Glastopia (@Glastopia) 1667680851
\u201cAn absolute waste of an hour. Payment was being confirmed twice and then crashed\u00a0\u2013 sort it out @seetickets !!! #Glastonbury #glastonbury2023\u201d— Lauren Morris (@Lauren Morris) 1667729334
\u201cMy feelings toward this morning \ud83d\ude43#Glastonbury\u201d— Alicia Clayton (@Alicia Clayton) 1667729271
\u201cHas Elon Musk bought SeeTickets too? #Glastonbury\u201d— David "The Mail is a filthy rag" Fitzheslop (@David "The Mail is a filthy rag" Fitzheslop) 1667725620
Nope, I didn't get a ticket either and I'm fuming. But at least we have memes to get us through.
