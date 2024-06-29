Dua Lipa delivered what fans called a "proper proper Pyramid headline slot" on the Friday night of Glastonbury 2024 - she even had Tame Impala's Kevin Parker feature as a special guest a couple of times through her set too.

The 28-year-old musician was the first major headliner of the weekend at the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world.

She took fans through a journey of her biggest hits and favourite tracks, including 'Don't Start Now', 'New Rules' and 'Training Season'.

Dua Lipa even did a cover of Tame Impala's 'The Less I Know the Better' with Parker himself midway through the set - Parker then came back on at the end to perform the riff in 'Houdini'.

And fans who were both at the festival and watching on telly at home shared on social media just how much they loved the set and how good they thought she was.





































It was Dua Lipa's first ever headline set at Glastonbury Festival as she sang and danced her way for just under two hours and the energy never let up.

15 of the songs she performed have charted in the top 40 in the official UK charts.

She paid tribute to Shakespear’s Sister, one of Glastonbury's first ever female headliners in 1992.



On stage, Dua Lipa repeatedly said she had manifested the moment before she even recorded her first album.

It's understood just under 100,000 people at the festival saw the set.

Dua Lipa is the first of three major headliners, with Coldplay set to headline on the Saturday night and SZA closing on the Sunday.

