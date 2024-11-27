Gordon Ramsay once had fans in hysterics after stating he was so "skint" that he was told to sell his Porsche.

The famed chef appeared on the High Performance Podcast last year, where he opened up to host Jake Humphrey about his personal life, including inspirational chefs, his family and the challenges he'd faced.

However, attention soon turned to one particular moment when Ramsay lifted the lid on his financial struggles.

In the episode, Ramsay said he and his wife Tana "fell in love" with a flat.

"We were young, we were stupid, and we were skint," the Hell's Kitchen chef shared, recalling the time he took his father-in-law for lunch to ask for a £20,000 loan.

"I thought this was all going well, lunch was good, I’ll pay for lunch and I said, 'Oh about that deposit, Tana and I, we’ve got half of it but we need the other twenty grand. I’ll pay you back in a year,'" Ramsay shared.

In response, his father-in-law said: "'Okay, here’s what I'll do. I'll have another lunch with you when you sell your Porsche.'"

Despite the rejection, Ramsay said he took a life lesson from their sitdown.

"'I thought, 'You f***er but you clever f***er.' Here I am driving around in a flash f***ing nine eleven and we didn’t even have a f***ing house, we didn’t have a flat, we didn’t have a roof over our heads," he added.

It didn't take long for fans to chime in on the clip, with many having different definitions of "skint".

"Really like a David Brent spoof. Love how he says they were skint but had half the deposit of £20K," one humoured, while another comment read: "Such a relatable story. Such high performance. Wow."

A third joked: "Great advice for these bloody millennials moaning about property prices and the cost of living. Just need to stop eating avocado on toast and sell their Porsche. It’s easy."

Another called it "so bad that it was funny".

Aside from questionable interpretations of being broke, Ramsay is known for his candid opinions and for offering invaluable food advice.

Speaking in a resurfaced interview, Ramsay urged people to not order this one dish from a restaurant: The soup of the day.

Ramsay claimed that restaurants can often reuse old produce and dress it up as a special.

"Ask what yesterday’s soup du jour was before today’s special. It may be the case that it’s the soup du month," he advised foodies.

