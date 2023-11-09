Grandad who broke the internet by mistaking paint for yoghurt dies

The grandad who became an instant meme after eating paint believing it was yoghurt had died at the age of 91.

Bobby found himself at the centre of internet attention in 2019 after his granddaughter Alex posted a photo of him on X/Twitter with paint around his mouth and a tub of paint with a spoon sticking out of it. She explained he accidentally ate it thinking it was yoghurt.

He quickly became known as the "paint-eating grandpa" with the photo becoming a popular internet meme and videos of his antics being shared across social media.

Writing on Instagram, his granddaughter shared the news that Bobby has died at the age of 91.

She shared: “Today would’ve been Bobby’s 92nd birthday. For those who don’t know, he passed away peacefully in his sleep this June. And though he’s missed tremendously, he really did live a long, happy, healthy & fulfilling life as a doctor, musician, father, and grandfather.”

She continued: “He loved nothing more than to make people laugh, so having the internet as his audience truly meant the world to him. Huge thanks to everyone who’s supported Bobby boy over the years — I’m confident you guys will keep his legend alive.”

In the comments, people remembered Bobby fondly and spoke about how seeing his pictures and videos online was a big part of their online childhood.

One person said: “Happy birthday and rest in peace. I remember how much my sister and I laughed together years ago with the yoghurt paint accident bless his soul!!”

Another added: “RIP Bobby the goat. Core memory of my teen years was watching the videos of him being posted, always made me laugh and smile.”

