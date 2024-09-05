Study reveals the 'green flags' singletons look for most on dating apps

A new survey has lifted the lid on the green flags people look out for while swiping through dating apps.

After polling 1,000 dating app users in the US, Forbes Health found that a good sense of humour was rated the greenest of green flags with 82 per cent voting this as their top priority. This was followed by having interesting hobbies, interests and pastimes (80 per cent) and a good sense of style (76 per cent).

Showing an interest in travel was also a top contender, along with having a snap with a pet which some have previously hailed 'dogfishing'. In some cases, people are tactically using images of other people's pets to seem more attractive.

On the contrary, the survey also delved into the 'icks' of people who have been active on dating apps within the last year.

For the blissfully unaware, an ick is the sudden feeling of dislike as a result of an action from another person. The results revealed the top five icks as:

Negativity or bitterness in their bio (70 per cent)

Overly-edited or filtered photos (63 per cent)

Too much emphasis on material possessions (62 per cent)

Lack of effort put into their profile (60 per cent)

Poor grammar and spelling (60 per cent)

iStock

The report also looked into the general dating app habits of users, with the majority spending just 2 minutes and 27 seconds on average flicking through a profile before making the decision to match or not.

They also found that over half of the female participants admitted to screenshotting profiles to their friends, compared to 44 per cent of males who had taken part in the study.

