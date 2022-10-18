It's widely agreed upon that Monday is the worst day of the week - but now even Guinness World Records (GWR) is recognizing it.

The annually published book typically awards world records to those who have reached achievements beyond the average person or animal. From having the longest fingernails to running the fastest marathon in pyjamas, those given a GWR are part of a select group of people.

Now, apparently the weekday Monday is part of that group.

Yesterday, GWR tweeted they were "officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week."

Coming off a weekend filled with free time, social events, good sleep, and more it's no wonder everyone hates Mondays. The sudden change in lifestyle from something fun to not-so-fun can also cause a disruption in mood.

The prestigious award was met with agreement by others as the tweet racked up over 400k likes and 80k retweets.

People across Twitter agreed with GWR's declaration and wondered how it had taken the company this long to recognize Monday as the worst.

"Took you long enough," Angry Birds wrote.

"What about Wednesday? It sounds weird," Mr. Beast responded.

There are scientific reasons why Monday is considered the worst day of the week but it might be more fun to use GWR's official declaration as your reason to hate Mondays.

