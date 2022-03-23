Poor gym etiquette – it can be one of the most divisive parts of working out, and one man is on a mission to call out bad form.

Bodybuilder Joey Swoll (@thejoeyswoll) has been calling out people’s videos recently, setting the record straight with influencers who take exception to behaviour in public gyms.

He’s previously called out a woman who criticised an ‘ego lifter’ and another who got annoyed when someone walked in front of her camera while she was filming herself.

Now, he’s put an influencer on blast after they posted a video captioned with “my biggest gym pet peeve”.

The clip shows a woman preparing to start squatting exercises when a man asks her how many sets she has left.

The video, which has now been deleted, sees him apologise for interrupting her and walking away after she’s unable to give him an answer.

Bodybuilder Joey posted a video in response, saying: "This man did nothing wrong. There is absolutely nothing wrong with somebody asking you - politely - how many sets you have left.”

He added: "This man was trying to get your attention, you were setting up your camera, you hadn't started your set yet, and he even went as far as to say, 'I'm sorry for bothering you.'



"He didn't deserve your smirk, he didn't deserve your attitude, and he definitely didn't deserve to be posted on your social media as an example of what bad gym etiquette is.

"The only bad gym etiquette here is you. People ask me all the time how many sets I have left. I go as far as saying, 'Would you like to work in with me?'”

Joey went on to say: "You don't have to do that but you need to respect people. It's a shared space. You don't own the gym. Your name is not on it. Until it is, I'd suggest you mind your own business. Be better than that."

The clip has been viewed more than 23 million times – and it’s the last clip which sees him put influencers on blast.

In one clip that racked 18.5 million views, a gymfluencer posted a clip of herself working out before a fellow gym-goer walks over to her space to collect a weight to take back to her area. The TikToker overlayed the clip with audio that called the woman a "c***" and gave her a dirty look. Joey slammed the video and said it "absolutely disgusted" him.

