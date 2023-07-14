Hardest Geezer forced to pause attempt to run length of Africa following robbery

Hardest Geezer has shared an update while running the entire length of Africa, revealing that he’s facing a long delay after being robbed at gunpoint.

The YouTuber, real name Russ Cook, is attempting to become the first person ever to complete the feat as part of “Project Africa” for charity.

However, Cook and his team are facing “frustrating circumstances” while the group has to wait to get new visas.

On the 64th day of his journey, he revealed he and his crew had been robbed at gunpoint by two “desperate” men.

Cook wrote at the time: “Nothing like a gun being pointed at your face to let you know you’re alive. Lively one today.”

He added: “A couple lads popped open the side door and demanded everything we have. Desperate blokes with guns pointed. Infamously bad situation to find yourself on the end of. Proper spot of bother. Damage limitation.”

Cook also said: “None of us got killed or injured. We didn’t let them march us out the van. But we did lose a lot of our gear. Couple cameras, 2 iphones, all of our cash, passports + few other bits.”

Losing the passports and documentation means that they’ll now face a significant delay while they wait for new documentation.

Cook revealed that the group has been forced to drive back to Windhoek in Namibia which is 1,281 miles in the wrong direction in order to get their new visas.

“Most importantly, they took my passport, which had a visa for Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of Congo in it,” he said about the passport [via BBC News].

“Logistics in Africa is especially difficult. We were in Luanda for six days trying to get the new visa, sweet talking every man and his dog. But ultimately, we left with our pants pulled firmly down.”

He also said: “We can’t go anywhere until we have the visas.”

