'The Hardest Geezer' robbed at gunpoint while running entire length of Africa

YouTuber The Hardest Geezer had been dealt a serious blow while running the entire length of Africa dealt a serious blow after being robbed at gunpoint.

The Hardest Geezer, real name Russ Cook, is attempting to become the first person ever to complete the feat as part of “Project Africa”, with money being raised for charity.

However, on the 64th day of his journey, he revealed he and his crew had been robbed at gunpoint by two “desperate” men.

Cook wrote: “Nothing like a gun being pointed at your face to let you know you’re alive. Lively one today.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He added: “A couple lads popped open the side door and demanded everything we have. Desperate blokes with guns pointed. Infamously bad situation to find yourself on the end of. Proper spot of bother. Damage limitation.”









Cook also listed the items that had been taken and confirmed that no-one had been hurt.

“None of us got killed or injured. We didn’t let them march us out the van. But we did lose a lot of our gear. Couple cameras, 2 iphones, all of our cash, passports + few other bits.”

This could end the trip... I'm Running the Entire Length of Africa #15 www.youtube.com

So far, Cook has managed to raise £33k of his £100k target. He is raising money for The Running Charity and WaterAid.

He’s been sharing his progress on his YouTube channel while also cheekily teasing a Netflix deal and sharing health updates.

Some followers expressed concern recently after he posted a video of him peeing - and it's bright red.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.