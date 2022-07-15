People on TikTok are starting to believe that Harry Styles is bald and wears a wig.

Since his start on The X Factor, Styles’ perfectly tousled curls have been something his fans can’t get enough of.

But now, some people are claiming that his mane is all a facade, and he is actually bald and sports wigs.

Although it’s most likely that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer does, in fact, have a full head of hair, hundreds of videos on TikTok suggest that Styles dons wigs.

Many of the videos highlight photographs that supposedly show his hairpiece while he was performing during Harry Styles Love on Tour.

The theory notes that he has been bald for years and uses realistic toupees, which no one noticed until now.

Abigail Henry, who goes by @abbi.henry on TikTok originally posted about the theory and discussed the origins.

Henry refers to a post that was anonymously shared to Deuxmoi, the celebrity gossip Instagram account.

The post claimed that a well-known musician is secretly bald and wears a hairpiece.

Deuxmoi has gained notoriety for posting unconfirmed celebrity rumours.

The post claimed the following: “This A list musician / occasional actor has a dirty little secret he hasn’t shared with fans. Literally! He has gone almost completely bald. His hairpiece is so lifelike that only a good eye could pick it out, and that’s on a bad day. However! He doesn’t take it off.”

@abbi.henry JUSTICE FOR BALDARRY #harrystyles #larrystylinson #louistomlinson

This post was not linked to Styles, but fans believed it was not linked to Harry Styles, but fans thought it could be about him.

The fans, for some reason, are convinced the Deuxmoi Instagram post is about the singer, and since then, the fandom has gone down the rabbit hole trying to analyse the case of baldness.

Many TikToks show fans zeroing in on photos of his hairline and comparing photos of the current artist to his younger self, all while trying to determine whether he is wearing a wig.

Fans have even felt that if he was bald, it would make it easier for him to go out in public and not be spotted.

@allthelovesoph is harry bald…? #HarryStyles #OneDirection

@gabrielle0k NOOOOO I HAVE BALD HARRY IM MY CAMERA ROLL #fyp #harrystyles #loveontour

@natashasprivtok I LITERALLY TEXT ME FRIENDS QND TOLR TJEM IT LOOKED LIKE A WIG #harrystyles harry styles bald???

Despite there being no solid evidence to suggest the musician’s baldness, one thing’s for sure - fans are still obsessed with him now as they were before baldness rumours.

