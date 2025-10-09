Hasan's feud with xQc explained after dog collar controversy

A heated online feud has broken out between popular streamers Hasan Piker and xQc, sparked by allegations of animal abuse directed at Hasan.

The controversy began during Hasan’s livestream on October 7, where, in the middle of a rant about the US, he appeared to lose patience with his dog, Kaya, after she shifted position.

Kaya suddenly yelped and lay back down, leading some viewers to accuse Hasan of using a shock collar on her, an allegation that sparked backlash across social media and drew a response from xQc.

Hasan denied using a shock collar, sarcastically telling fans: "Yes, I am incredibly abusive, to the not only best trained, but also the best behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet."

He also suggested Kaya's yelp was because she "clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed".

Hasan later added: "I gave her the place command while she was getting off, and then she yelped. She had broken the previous bed. I suspect it’s coming from some crazy haters. She yelped when she was getting off the bed, because I assume she either stepped funny, or clipped her foot on something."

However, Twitch streamer xQc has been pretty vocal about the incident, not only accusing Hasan of "gaslighting" his audience, but saying he would donate $50,000 to an LA animal shelter if Hasan showed the dog collar.

He also implied that Twitch was hypocritical towards the alleged incident.

Hasan responded to the backlash by returning to stream and presenting the collar at the centre of the controversy.

In a clip titled "there you go you freaks," he walked viewers through its features, stressing that it does not deliver electric shocks.

Instead, he said the collar includes a vibration setting often used for training, AirTag support to track Kaya’s location, a built-in torch for low-light situations, and a sound function to capture her attention when necessary.

Hasan emphasised that the collar is built with safety in mind and made clear that it doesn’t deliver any kind of electric shock.

Indy100 reached out to Hasan's representative for comment

