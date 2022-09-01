TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov was cruising around Melbourne, Australia, in a $300,000 bright orange Lamborghini Huracan - only to be hit with a $185 parking ticket.

According to the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old, who has dwarfism, was whipping around in the sports car after taking a break from his Australian tour duties on Thursday (1 September).

The social media star and his team reportedly went shopping at a Burberry store.

And at a particular point, Magomedov was spotted texting on his phone before heading off for some retail therapy.

While shopping, his exquisite ride received a $185 fine for parking in a loading zone in Victoria.

Magomedov landed in Sydney on Saturday, donning his pricey designer wardrobe as he was escorted through the airport.

Within photos snapped over the weekend, he sported a $1,400 Gucci messenger bag with Dolce & Gabbana kids' strappy sneakers, which are sold for $600.

In late 2020, Hasbulla rose to stardom when he posted videos of himself on TikTok and Instagram highlighting pranks and performing gutsy stunts.

And with his confidence, the star gained a huge following, including 1.3 million followers on TikTok and 3.1 million followers on Instagram.

Magomedov was born with Growth Hormone Deficiency, which is a condition that is known to cause dwarfism.

Following the fame, he has garnered attention by challenging prominent UFC stars to fights, including MMA champion Conor McGregor. However, it seems that the relationship between the two has taken a sour turn.

In since-deleted tweets, McGregor hit out at the social media star.

"I'd love to boot that little g**p Hasbulla over a goal post," he wrote.

"How much to get him on the volley?"

He added: "I'm gonna make it my mission to score a 3-pointer with him one day, hon the gaa."

McGregor then took things another step forward by calling Magomodev a "little smelly inbred."

Clapping back at McGregor's comments, he wrote: "I don't follow bums… didn't know someone was running their mouth."

Elsewhere, in December 2021, Magomodev delved into the NFT market by launching a cartoon in his likeness.



