They’re two of the most meme-able people on the planet, but there seems to be no love lost between Conor McGregor and Hasbulla.

The MMA fighter and the viral sensation have been engaged in a ‘feud’ over recent times, although the pair seemed more like ‘frenemies’ than genuine rivals in the weeks before now.

However, things seemed to turn sour after McGregor called the 19-year-old TikTok star a “smelly inbred”.

The UFC fighter hit out at Hasbulla in a series of now-deleted tweets.

"I’d love to boot that little g**p Hasbulla over a goal post,” he wrote.

"How much to get him on the volley?”



McGregor added: "I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the gaa."

He took things further by calling Hasbulla a “little smelly inbred”.

Hasbulla didn’t take the comments without a fightback, and hit back at Connor by writing: "I don’t follow bums… didn’t know someone was running their mouth.”

"@ me next time @TheNotoriousMMA,” he wrote, before adding: "At least one of us kept an undefeated record. Hasbulla 1. McGregor 0."



It comes after Hasbulla decided to name his pet chicken after the Irish MMA star.

Hasbulla recently posted a video of his new pet, saying: "This is my chicken, named Conor McGregor. There's my beauty."

Who knows where their feud will take them next.

It comes after a bizarre hoax went viral that suggested McGregor has died, after Google listed him as passing away on August 4th 2022 in what appeared to be a prank that got out of hand.

