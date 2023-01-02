Mum urges others to copy her baby's name to make it less 'unusual'

A woman has begged other mothers to copy her baby's name – because she hates how "unique" it is.

The mother turned to Reddit after revealing how the unsolicited comments were becoming increasingly frustrating.

Taking to a popular thread, she revealed the name to be Soren, adding: "When my boyfriend suggested it, I thought it sounded like a regular name even though it's uncommon."

She recalled hearing it before, despite people constantly commenting on the name choice.

"I like his name still," she wrote. "But I'm kind of frustrated people think my boyfriend and I were trying to make a statement about how unique and creative we are."

The poster added: "I'm literally encouraging others to name their baby boys Soren, so we aren't so 'unique.'"

The viral post was inundated with comments from fellow Redditors when she asked: "Is the name really that strange?"



One said: "I work for a Scandinavian company, and there are at least 50 Sorens. I work directly with four of them! ETA: because of this, I don’t find the name strange and I always attribute it as a male name."

A second person said Soren isn't "strange", but it's certainly rare. They added: "You seem to be in the US. The data shows that only about 500 boys are named Soren each year nationwide."



Another user chimed in: "I don’t find it strange at all! It’s obviously not super common but I’ve heard it here and there. I think it’s a nice name."

The name appeared to soar in 2021, according to The Bump.

The masculine name is derived from the Latin word severus, which means "stern," and is related to the feminine name Sorine.

Soren is famously associated with Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, known for his work in the philosophy of existentialism, says the outlet.

