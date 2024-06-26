10 of the funniest memes as the UK experiences a heatwave

It's the weather we've all been waiting for – but most of us have seemingly forgotten how muggy UK heat can get, birthing a host of memes online.

According to the Met Office, the UK is expected to experience even hotter weather, which could peak at 30C in central London.



The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health alerts across most of England.

They will remain in place until Thursday when forecasters expect temperatures will begin to return to their seasonal averages.

Andrea Bishop, a Met Office spokeswoman, said it will continue to be "very warm" across the country over the next few days, though conditions in the west and the South West will be "nearer average temperatures."

"Wednesday is a very warm day for many and we’re going to have top temperatures of 31C," she said.

"We then transition to fresher conditions looking very likely through Thursday as a weakening band of cloud and showery rain runs east, south-east, across the country through the day.

"Although it could still be very warm ahead of this, for example in the east or south east of England."

With the weather, comes complaints, comments on climate change – and in true Brit style, memes:









































On a more serious note, associate clinical director at Bupa Health Clinics Dr Luke Powles said it was important to be aware of heat exhaustion symptoms, including "a throbbing headache, dizziness, confusion, cramping and nausea".

Drinking plenty of water is a crucial way to avoid heat exhaustion and dehydration, alongside keeping cool and staying in the shade.

Dr Powles said: "We should drink 1.5 to two litres of fluid a day, which is about eight to 10 glasses. However, if you’re in the heat during the day you can become dehydrated quicker, so drink more often and aim for at least two litres."

