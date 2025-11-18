People have spotted something they can't unsee in the Vans logo.

Most people will be familiar with the skatewear brand and its classic logo simply reading 'VANS' in all caps with a line from the V across the top of the other letters. It's pretty basic, which explains why people haven't previously read into it too much.

But now, people on social media are giving the Vans logo a whole new (complex) meaning by linking the iconic brand to maths.

They suggested that the V has a similar design to the square root symbol (√), known as a 'radical' – which is fitting for a skatewear brand.

To make matters more interesting, the following "ANS" is the same equation for the square root of the answer. On a calculator, it appears as "√ANS", just like the logo.

The discovery soon made its way over to X/Twitter where stunned users chimed in.





"The fact that the Vans logo is actually a math equation which is the square root of ANS and the answer is 420 still blows my mind," one person tweeted, while another added: "Someone told me that the vans logo looks like a math equation & now that’s all I see."

"Something about vans logo makes me wanna do maths man," a third joked.

This article was originally published on 29 March 2024

Why not read...

These optical illusions reveal how you see the world

The 10 most mind-bending optical illusions

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.