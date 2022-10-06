The much anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 has hit screens after three decades in the making – but one Texas mum has expressed concerns it could "unleash hell" through the TV.

Jamie Gooch was glad to see the back of the Sanderson sisters in the classic 1993 Halloween flick featuring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. But since the sequel's release, Gooch has turned to Facebook to advise people against watching it, describing it as being "based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

Gooch told KWTX of the film, released on Disney+ on 30 September: "A worst-case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home.

"The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices."

She initially took to social media to complain about the themes in a since-deleted Facebook post.

"Do not watch this film," she penned.



"Everybody thinks it's fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home."

Gooch acknowledged that her views on the PG-rated movie could be perceived as controversial, telling KWTX: "I was a little bit scared when I hit post because I was afraid of the reaction that I would get... the post was for people who've been on the fence on the decisions they need to make for their family."



She described it as going "further than just a movie" and Halloween.

"It's a year-round thing, we constantly need to be cautious of what we're consuming, what we're bringing in and what we're sending out," she said.

"I believe whatever comes in our TV screens: there are things attached to that, I've seen for myself the things that I’ve watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen, they've become manifested in real life, and then I think 'oh my gosh, what did I consume?'"

While some people have called Gooch's views "crazy", she said she received a "positive" response to her warning overall.

