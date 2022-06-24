A new filter on TikTok of a character has taken over the platform with his quirky dance moves and which has caused users to create a series of hilarious viral videos.

Horace, a round animation with wide eyes, who sports a red onesie has got TikTokers up and dancing with him as thousands of videos using the trending filter.

One of the popular tracks the little guy has been vibing to is Feel No Ways from Drake's 2016 album Views as the combination has birthed some hilarious memes.

An example of this is from Ashley Wilson (@ashleyiwilson) who hilariously demonstrated the pros and cons of scoring free drink in the nightclub as she danced with Horace - this video has over 4.3m views, and 785,000 likes.

@ashleyiwilson Idk what this is





Another humorous take was from user @nurse.johnn where he pretended Horace was one of his elderly patients he was trying to give medicine to.

"POV: It's 2am and your [sic] dancing along with your confused 87-year-old lady to see if you can make her take her pills," the on-screen caption read.

Since posting, this has received a whopping 15.9m views and 3.3m likes.

@nurse.johnn It’s always a damn dance battle or a sing along before Elizabeth takes her pills and she said she also invited in the disco party the two little girls living in her bathroom. #nursejohnn #nurse #nursesoftiktok #nurselife #nurses #nursehumor #nursing #nursingstudent #nursingschool #nursetiktok #nurseproblems #medicaltiktok #medicalhumor #hospitallife #hospitaltiktoks #healthcareworker #healthcarehumor #cna #cnalife #cnahumor #travelnurse #ernurse #fyp #fypシ #foryou #dementia #alzheimer

While Horace is going down a storm on the platform, it's not the first time he's appeared on social media.

Many may be familiar with the character when Artist Jackson Q. Gray posted Horace on his Instagram account back in December 2020.

Though the 2020 version of the Horace filter had the dancing star naked - without the red onesie he was now.

As a result, Instagram removed the filter because it was deemed as "content of an adult or sexual nature," according to VICE.

In May 2020, Gray expressed his disappointment at the social media company for taking down his work and wrote in a post: "When I made Horace, I wanted him to bring some light into the lives of everyone at home who is facing boredom, solitude, and uncertainty amidst such heavy-hearted times.⁣⁣

"Unfortunately, and absurdly, in the censorship-oriented eyes of Instagram and Facebook, he was deemed pornographic," he added.

Though soon enough, Horace made an internet comeback when Gray clothed him in a red onesie - and now he's more popular than ever.

