If you're chronically online, there's a good chance you've scrolled past a fabulously dressed grandma serving up savage dating advice — and asked yourself, "Who is she?"

Meet Baddie Betty.

With hundreds of thousands of views and counting, this 82-year-old icon has captured the internet's imagination — and she's doing it clutching her £23,000 Hermes Birkin.

She first burst onto the scene after a street interview went viral. Her TikTok bio says it all: “82 years young / Iconic, rich, and fabulous.”

Posting under @baddiebethany, Betty serves straight-talking, sassy dating wisdom with all the elegance of old money and zero tolerance for time-wasters. One clip candidly declares: "All men will disappoint you, so choose the richest one."

Another? "Don’t let your boyfriend stop you from finding your husband."

Naturally, a viral compilation of her greatest hits has pulled in over 700,000 views, with fans flooding the comments to declare their loyalty.

"She got married at 25 and became a widow at 30, never having to work again. I would listen to her podcast," one admirer gushed.

Another added: "Her Berkin collection is insane!! Let me start taking this woman’s advice."

But not everyone is buying the fantasy. Some viewers offered a reality check: "Her words may sound fascinating, but in reality, she misses out on so much in life such as true love, raising children together, facing life’s ups and downs as one, and spending time with real friends."

Still, Baddie Betty's cult following continued to grow — until the internet got a shock.





@baddiebethany This is my one and only tiktok account 💘 #baddiebetty #streetinterview #veo3 #ai





Because here's the twist: Betty may not be real. She's seemingly AI.

That glamorous gran dishing out dating advice in designer bags? A high chance of being a digital creation, expertly crafted to fool even the savviest of scrollers.

"I totally fell for it. I’m afraid of what I will be convinced of. I’m 60, I’m not used to counting fingers in videos. I need to take a class in AI survival for Xers," one viewer admitted.

It didn't take long for eagle-eyed viewers to start asking questions. One clip showed Betty with one too many fingers — a telltale AI glitch that quickly sparked suspicion.

A closer look at her Instagram only fuelled the theory. She follows just three accounts, two of which link back to Flye TV, a platform described as "exploring humanity through AI".

Her Instagram photos aren't fighting AI allegations anytime soon either...

But being apparently artificial hasn’t slowed Betty down in the slightest. In fact, she’s cashing in — with her own “elite playbook” now available for pre-order.

“Ladies, are you ready to upgrade from low-effort coffee ‘dates’ to luxury shopping sprees?” the description teases.

“My elite playbook for unlocking a high-value, provider partner and the luxe life that comes with him is almost here. Waitlist queens get 48-hour early access + bonus Seduction Scripts. Only 500 spots available.”

While there's no official confirmation that Baddie Betty is AI, the suspiciously smooth videos, off-kilter photos, and extra fingers suggest she may not be as real as she seems. In the age of digital personas, who's to say anyone's really behind the screen?

Indy100 reached out to Flye TV for comment

