This new Disney+ show is being compared to Friends - and people love it

There are some TV shows that simply aren't replaceable - but when we find one that serves as the perfect entrée to favourite shows past, you best believe we're locked in.

It's been 30 years since Friends started airing, and let's be honest, there are few shows out there that have had the same cultural impact, and are still a go-to comfort watch for many.

However, a new Disney+ show is drawing comparisons to the 90s sitcom, as it follows a group of friends in their twenties navigating life in New York (sound familiar?) and is down right hilarious.

The eight-episode comedy, Adults, is an FX show and has been streaming since 28 May, so not many people have cottoned onto it yet, but the reviews are coming in thick and fast, with one describing it as a "generational comedy".

If you don't trust its credentials already, it has two writers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, as its creators (who also happen to be a couple).

The show largely revolves around Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao) and Anton (Owen Thiele) as they live together in Samir’s childhood home in Queens, and if that line-up isn't enough, Julia Fox even makes a guest appearance.

"Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse", the synopsis for the show reads.

Shaw herself has even admitted Friends was the inspiration behind it, saying in an interview: "We bonded over it very early in our friendship and relationship. We were fans, but also students of the thing. Even the name, Adults, is kind of an homage to the genre."

As it climbs the Disney+ charts, viewers have a lot to say about it too.

"10/10 no notes this is REAL television NEED a season 2", one user wrote.

"Since adults is bringing back comedies about friend groups navigating adult life together i'm gonna need them to also bring back the 20+ episodes per season formula as well", another added.

"Need an #adultsfx season 2 renewal on my desk by the end of the week", someone else chimed in.

So, will there be a season two of Adults?

