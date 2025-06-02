Ross and Rachel’s baby in Friends is now 23 years old and no one can quite believe it

On today's episode of "feel old yet?", one of the actors who played the role of baby Emma Geller-Green in Friends is now 23 years old, and has taken to TikTok to talk about her time on the show - not that she can remember it.

Emma was the baby of Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), and first came into the show in 2002.

As with many roles that involve young children, however, she wasn't just played by one person, and instead three sets of twin girls took on the role.

Most notably, Noelle and Cali Sheldon took up the role for much of Emma's time in the show, along with Genevieve and Elizabeth Davidson. However, Alexandra Conley and her sister, Athena, were the twins that came just before in 2003, when Emma would've been one year old.

Now 23 years old, Alexandra recently went viral when she dropped the bombshell about her past life as a child star as part of the 'Holy Airball' trend.

"Told him I was on TV as a baby", the first slide of the TikTok read, alongside a photo of Conley today.

"Oh so you did like Gerber commercials?", the second slide read.

On the third, alongside the hashtag #HolyAirBall, was a photo of baby Emma wearing a pink bow, being cradled by David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston's iconic characters.

"Do you still say 'gleeba' I remember it was your first word?", one person joked in the comments.

"You’re kind of giving Ross and Rachel’s baby as an adult tho. they casted well", another added, while others demanded a spin-off, writing: "Let’s get you in a modern day Friends spin off. Emma in NYC with her roommates, intern at Ralph Lauren, doesn’t want anyone to know Rachel is her mom."

Some users even pointed out that they'd been named after the fan-favourite baby in the show.

She may have just won this trend.

