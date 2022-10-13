An American man has opened up about the online trolling he has faced after people claimed his wife was too “hot” for him.

Scott and Divine met in 2017 on Facebook after Divine, who is from the Philippines, messaged Scott, from Houston, Texas, thinking he was somebody else.

A long-distance relationship blossomed and the pair have now gotten married and live together in the US.

In 2021, the pair started a joint TikTok account but have since been on the receiving end of some nasty comments. Some people have suggested that Divine only married Scott to get a visa to live in America or because he must be “rich”.

In a YouTube video made by Truly, the couple opened up about some of the hurtful comments they’ve faced including ones such as, “she’s just here for her green card”.

She’s Not With Me “For A Green Card” | LOVE DON'T JUDGE www.youtube.com

Scott has a chronic autoimmune disease called Scleroderma which “morphed” his appearance and many have had their uninformed say on whether the pair suit one another.

He told Truly: “Because you keep seeing the same thing over and over again. There's just no effect anymore.”

In some clips on their TikTok, the pair have responded to some nasty comments in the best way by educating, having fun and showing people that their relationship is real.

@smithxscotty14 Reply to @luhver14

Responding to someone who commented “ur lucky u even pulled her”, the couple did a TikTok dance while text overlaying the clip read: “We are actually both lucky that we found each other.”

