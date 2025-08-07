If you've been on social media lately, the words "Ibiza final boss" are probably familiar to you.

But for those out of the loop, it all started when a TikTok video posted by venue Zero Six West Ibiza went viral, showing one of their partygoers catching a vibe.

The tatted guy sported a distinctive haircut, big sunglasses, a chunky gold chain and pearly white veneers.

"Does anyone know this absolute legend coz we've got 2 free guestlist with his name on it!" the establishment wrote in the post caption.

The clip now has over 18.6 million views as people in the comments section declared the man is the 'Ibiza final boss'.





@zerosixwestibiza does anyone know this absolute legend coz weve got 2 free guestlist with his name on it! . #ibiza2025 #zerosixwest #eivissa #ibiza #ibiza25





One person wrote, "That is THE Ibiza final boss," and clearly everyone agreed as it got nearly 100,000 likes.

"C.E.O of final bosses," a second person agreed.

Since then more videos of the Ibiza final boss have been making the rounds on TikTok, with one fellow partygoer sharing a clip of him dancing with the "man, the myth, the legend," and this got 8.3 million views.

@daltonclapham_ Man the myth the legend 🫡 #ibiza #destino #finalboss









Brands joining in on the trend

Of course, brands are always keen to jump on trends and this case was no different, as electrical retailer Curry's posted an edited image of a Henry hoover with the man's chunky chain, beard and sunglasses.

"The real Ibiza final boss," it posted on it's social media, and the post was reshared by the man himself on his Instagram Story.

Underneath a post from the Ibiza final boss, one line travel agency booking.com commented: "Hey legend, we wanna get you back to Ibiza for an extended stay. Check your DMs."





Instagram





Who is the Ibiza final boss?

The Ibiza final boss revealed himself to be Jack Kay and has since made a TikTok and Instagram account. On the latter described himself as "normal person from Newcastle" and thanked everyone for the support.

“Appreciate all the love and messages of everyone. I will get back to everyone quick [as] I can. It’s just a lot for me to take in at the moment. I am just a normal person from Newcastle," he said.

“It’s crazy, stay locked in, got some big news coming."

In a recent Instagram Story, he reposted a story from his management to confirm he's going on tour, so no doubt there will be more viral videos of him clubbing soon...

