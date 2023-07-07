Streamer Pau 'Ice Poseidon' Denino is facing five years in a Thai prison after filming a lapdance with his girlfriend which broke the country's 'distribution of obscene content' laws.

Last week the controversial Kick streamer was arrested in Thailand after reportedly being kicked out of a Bangkok hotel for 'obscene behaviour' along with Korean steamer Hyub "Hyubsama" and Indian influencer Deepak Lal.

After a recent hiatus from streaming Denino recently returned online documenting his travels in Thailand.

During a Kick broadcast on June 28th, Denino streamed himself and others partying in a restaurant where he could be seen wearing lingerie and giving his girlfriend, Kimberly a lapdance.

Not long after this the irate manager of the restaurant confronted the group and accused them of "disrespecting Thai culture" and demanded that they go to the police station.

After protesting their innocence, Denion claimed on Discord that the hotel wouldn't allow them to leave and was eventually placed into a van and later wrote an admission of guilt. He also wrote: Mugshot with pressured admission of guilt and apology. Guilty of what? No idea. No one telling me what the law was I broke.”

On June 30th, Denino then posted an apology video on Twitter, along with Lal, apologising for their actions.

Denino said: "I'm being held in Thailand for the actions that I've done a few nights ago at a hotel in Bangkok Thailand. I wanted to make this video to apologize to [The Manager of the aggrieved hotel] and the Banyan Tree Hotel Bangkok for the actions I have done. I did not know the severity of the actions that I've caused."

In the time since Denino has said that he managed to post bail $12,000 but could be stuck in Thailand awaiting his court date until 2024. He believes he could get a 5 year sentence and that he "will not be able to survive Thai jail."

He has also claimed that another reason for his arrest was that his partner's dress was deemed to be "too revealing." In addition he has said that the charges are similar to ones faced by Thai OnlyFans creators in 2021 under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.

Denino has not confirmed whether he will be streaming on Kick in the near future.

