‘Iconic birds’ feature among top images in national park photography competition

Two of Britain’s “most iconic birds” feature among the top images in the South Downs National Park’s annual photo competition.

Photographer Piers Fearick, from Worthing, West Sussex, claimed both the first and runner-up spots in the wildlife category with his pictures of a yellowhammer and a wren.

Jan Knowlson, the national park’s biodiversity officer and one of the judges, said of the yellowhammer photo: “It’s one of our great farmland birds in the South Downs that has struggled in recent decades, so it’s wonderful to see the yellowhammer being shown here in all its glory.”

Poppies & Puffy Clouds (Ian Brierley/South Downs National Park/PA) PA Media - Ian Brierley/South Downs National Park

Mr Fearick said: “I’m constantly inspired by the natural environment and in particular the South Downs National Park which I’m very lucky to have on my doorstep.

“Yellowhammer, with its vibrant plumage, is only intensified with a backdrop of flowering golden gorse.

“The tiny but mighty wren’s loud and proud, beautiful song can be heard from many a hedgerow and it’s always a delight to be eye-level with one.”

Tiny Bit Tough Wren by Piers Fearick , a runner up in the Wildlife category of the South Downs National Park’s Annual Photo Competition (Piers Fearick/South Downs National Park/PA) PA Media - Piers Fearick/South Downs National Park

Stuart East was a double winner, taking the first prize in the spring and winter categories with his pictures of wild garlic beneath ancient trees at Treyford and of a hoar frost on the River Arun.

Mr East, of Littlehampton, said: “I’m absolutely delighted.

“My winter image was taken on a fantastic frosty morning at the River Arun in West Sussex with temperatures of minus 8C.

“The slack tide allowed beautiful reflections in the water and dramatic clouds rolled in to complete the scene.

“It was a real pleasure to witness these conditions which are so rare in this part of the world.”

Angelic Tree by Richard Murray, a runner up in the Winter category (Richard Murray/South Downs National Par/PA)k PA Media - Richard Murray/South Downs National Park

The summer category winner was Ian Brierley, of Haywards Heath, for his image Poppies and Puffy Clouds taken at Beeding Hill.

He said: “The whole scene seemed to sum up what I love about the South Downs, the endless views, rolling hills, and the feeling of being lost in the tranquility and beauty surrounded by nature.”

The autumn category was won by Emma Varley, of Steyning, for her image of a cyclist near Pulborough while the towns and villages category was won by Chris Gorman for his picture of the 200-year-old Harting Festivities.