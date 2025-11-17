I'm a Celeb 2025: Who's on the lineup and how much are they getting paid?

The 25th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is here, and the line-up of contestants has finally been revealed, as they head into camp for the challenge of their careers.

From content creators and models to rappers and TV stars, this year’s contestants offer a mix of personalities set to take on the Bushtucker Trials and whatever the Australian jungle throws at them.

Rumours about who would be heading Down Under have been swirling for weeks, especially after a number of potential contestants were spotted at Brisbane Airport.

Now that the show is underway, we've got a full look at who's jetted off to Australia alongside Ant and Dec.

Fans are already sharing their thoughts online, buzzing about who they think will thrive (and who might struggle) once the cameras start rolling.

Here’s everything we know – and how people are reacting:

Who is going in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025?

The 10 celebrity contestants are as follows:

Ruby Wax OBE, presenter, author & comedy star

Martin Kemp, actor & pop legend

Kelly Brook, Heart Radio DJ & model

Aitch, rapper

Alex Scott MBE, sports broadcaster & former Lioness

Angry Ginge, content creator

Shona McCarty, EastEnders actress

Eddie Kadi, comedian

Lisa Riley, Emmerdale actress

Jack Osbourne, TV personality

When does I'm a Celeb start?

It's already started! The premiere episode was on Sunday 16 November, and it'll be on nightly.

How are fans reacting?

Fans across social media are buzzing about the new lineup, but two contestants, in particular, are on everyone’s minds: Aitch and Angry Ginge, who are also friends behind the scenes.

One wrote: "I think Ginge and Aitch are gonna be proper TV gold! They have proper duo aura."

Another posted on Instagram: "yesss @aitch x @angryginge13 😍"

Meanwhile, a third reiterated: "Angry ginge + aitch + 1jungle = absolute cinema."

Conversation wasn’t short over on X/Twitter either, with one fan declaring they were "prepared for the carnage."

Another has already called their winner.





One was quick to share their excitement on the announcement.

Angry Ginge's journey to stardom has also attracted attention and praise.

Meanwhile, many more meme-ified the moment.

How much are the I'm a Celeb contestants getting paid in 2025?

Every year, speculation brews about how much the celebrity contestants are getting paid for taking part in the show. While ITV doesn't disclose their earnings, here's what a 'leaked' report from The Sun suggests...

Aitch - £250,000

Jack Osbourne - £200,000

Alex Scott - £100,000

Angryginge - £100,000

Ruby Wax - £95,000

Lisa Riley - £95,000

Martin Kemp - £95,000

Shona McGarty - £95,000

Kelly Brook - £80,000

Eddie Kadi - £75,000

Indy100 has contacted ITV for comment.

