Warning: Spoilers ahead

While we're busy re-watching every season of Stranger Things ahead of season five's release, Netflix may have just taken all the guesswork out of it for us, as it's dropped the first five minutes of part one - and it could tell us a lot.

We already know that the majority of this season will take place 18 months after the events of Stranger Things 4, but in the opening scene, we're stepping back in time to 12 November 1983 (otherwise known as six days after Will Byers went missing).

The eerie scene opens with 12-year-old Will (Noah Schnapp) curled up in a ball, shaking in the Upside Down version of Castle Byers, singing a ropey rendition of The Clash's 'Should I Stay Or Should I Go' - otherwise known as the track his brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) introduced him to as a comfort when their parents would fight.

Cue some dramatic horror sound effects, and suddenly, a demogorgon breaks into Castle Byers, sending Will into panic. He attempts to shoot the monster before running away through the forest - until his bag gets stuck on a tree and he falls, knocking him out.

Netflix

That leaves him helpless, with the demagorgon snatching his lifeless body and taking him to Vecna (Jamie Campbell-Bower) at the Hawkins Library in the Upside Down.

“At long last, we can begin", Vecna snarls, force-feeding Will, who is struggling to breathe, with an unknown substance. “You and I, we are going to do such beautiful things together, William."

It raises suspicion that fan theories going around the internet could be more accurate than we first thought. Was Will ever rescued from the Upside Down in season one? Or was he killed by Vecna and the Will that was rescued isn't actually him at all - but a sleeper agent?

Watch the full five-minute clip here:

When you watch the opening scene, details in the Stranger Things 5 trailer begin to make complete sense, like the fact that we see Hawkins Library in the Upside Down - the very place where Will was 'found' by Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) in season one.

"If Will dies, the connection to the Upside Down would be lost, and that would be the end of everything", one fan speculated.

"5 minutes and we’re already theorizing like scientists. Good lord", another joked.

"Five minutes in and you know it’s about to be their biggest season yet. Can’t believe we’re finally here", a third gushed.

There's not much longer to wait, because part one drops on November 26, followed by three on Christmas Day and the series finale on New Year’s Eve.

