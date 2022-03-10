In Pictures: Dogs descend on Birmingham for Crufts 2022
A woman walks miniature poodles into the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Dogs of all sizes have arrived in Birmingham for the start of this year’s Crufts dog show.

Arriving in onesies and doggy booties, hounds from bearded collies to miniature poodles kicked off the world-famous show on Thursday.

Crufts Dog Show \u2013 Day OneBearded collies arrive at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Crufts Dog Show \u2013 Day OneA woman holds a Shih Tzu, on the first day of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

More than 20,000 dogs have entered Crufts this year, with over 200 breeds set to compete for the ultimate title, Best In Show.

Crufts Dog Show \u2013 Day OneThese Saint Bernards were dressed to impress (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Crufts Dog Show \u2013 Day OneThis Hungarian Puli looked to be enjoying the ride (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

The event is held annually in Birmingham at the National Exhibition Centre.

Crufts Dog Show \u2013 Day OnePyrenean Mountain Dog Boris was next to arrive (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Crufts Dog Show \u2013 Day OneLooks like a windy morning in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

This year’s four-day event will see 1,843 dogs from overseas entered into the show.

Crufts Dog Show \u2013 Day OneThis Great Dane led the way (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Crufts Dog Show \u2013 Day OneA couple of Dogue de Bordeaux were eager to see the show (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

