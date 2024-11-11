'Inappropriate' Christmas top for kids sparks heated debate

A children's Christmas top has caught the attention of TikTokers, leaving some outraged and others not quite sure what the fuss is all about.

The top-in-question is being sold at Aussie retailer Kmart. It shows a slogan in sequins that reads "kinda naughty" and "kinda nice-ish" when flipped the other way.

In the clip shared by @skyandbleu, she asked: "Was this necessary? As a kids clothing designer myself, I could've come up with 100s of other ideas to put on a kids tee."

The TikToker showed viewers a glimpse of the top in the viral footage, asking: "I’m sorry, but what is this and why is it in the kids section? Like, I get it. But what the f*ck?"

It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to chime in on the action, with one writing: "Omgosh, I thought the same when I walked past it! Haaaaate it."

Another person backed the creator: "Literally wtf! This is not okay."

However, others were quick to suggest they were reading into it too much.

"So many people are triggered by the little things. In this case, it's a reference to A Christmas Carol. Don't need to think too much about this one," one hit back, while another penned: "These days everyone just thinks of things the wrong way. Obviously it can mean many things. It’s not that deep."

In response, the TikToker doubled down on her view, writing: "Personally, I do feel it is that deep - and we need to protect our kids. These tees were made for 8-14year olds. Toddler age probs could get away with it, but most def not pre or early teens IMO."

