Influencer admits to shaving baby's head to make hair grow back thicker

An Australian influencer has hit back after telling followers that she shaved her baby's head.

Ruby Tuesday Matthews, 27, took to her Instagram story and apologised for not responding to fans. Matthews continued: "I got two hours sleep last night. Working whilst having three kids home isn't a vibe.

"Silly me shaved Holiday's head and yep forgot we have Santa photos tomorrow. So that's one for the memory books. Oh and it's patchy."

Matthews was seemingly flooded with messages, prompting her to fire back: "Lol everyone is losing it that I have shaved Holiday's head.

"I've actually shaved all my children's heads at about four months. My kids are born with dark hair that slowly falls out and ends up looking crazy patchy and the new hair holds off growing.

"I find shaving it makes it grow faster, thicker and so much more even."

She explained how it is often shared by "a lot of cultures for tradition and some for looks," before adding: "My auntie who is Indonesian told me about it."

"It's crazy, I can already see her tiny blonde hairs coming in now her baby fluff is gone."

Matthews shared a string of responses from her Instagram messages, writing: "So turns out a lot of you have done the same."

One message read: "I did this my daughter for the same reason and it works amazingly," one person said. "Does look absolutely horrible for a few weeks but well worth it."

A second person wrote: "I did this too and everyone lost their mind. But I'm a hairdresser and it actually works."

Matthews welcomed daughter Holiday in September with fiancé Shannan Dodd. She announced the news with a wholesome clip of her newborn.

"20.09.22 - 2.56kg - 8.41am at 36 weeks. Our hearts are overflowing and we are completely in love," she wrote as the caption.

Indy100 reached out to Ruby for comment.

