Iron Man writer threatens to end popular Marvel character over bullying issue

The writer of Marvel comic books has shared a parenting technique to prevent his son from getting bullied that's going viral.

Christopher Cantwell has co-written comics for Doctor Doom and Iron Man as well as the television show Halt and Catch Fire. On Twitter, Cantwell often shares his love for comics and superheroes.

But on Tuesday he decided to share some advice he gave his son who was facing a bully at preschool. Using his cool job as leverage, Cantwell told his son to tell the bully he had the power to determine Iron Man's fate.

"A kid in my son’s preschool bragged about reading Marvel Comics but he also pushed my son off the top of the slide, so I told my son to tell him that if that happens again, I’m going to kill Iron Man in the next issue and have him say as he’s dying 'This is because of Ryan'", Cantwell tweeted.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The comic book writer's tweet resonated with parents everywhere, racking up more than 60k likes.

Commenters found Cantwell's idea of handling bullies amusing and shared their own adaptations of 'this is because of Ryan'.

"Damn.... this blows the, "My dad can beat up your dad" retort we had to our tormentors back in my day," Lizzie wrote.

"With great power comes ... the ability to strike fear in the heart of bullies!" a Twitter user said.

"i mean wouldn't be Tony's dumbest death," another user wrote.

Cantwell followed up his tweet ensuring fans that while the thought is tempting, he will not kill off Iron Man in the name of a preschooler named Ryan.



"I obviously have power to do this and no message will be relayed, as much I’m tempted to engage in racketeering with children’s imaginations," Cantwell tweeted.

Famous parents have shared their advice to their children facing bullies before. Mila Kunis told her daughter to retaliate, although the advice did not seem to stick.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.