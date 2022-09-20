Viewers who tuned into ITV’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral got more than they bargained for on Monday after hearing a creepy voiceover on their feeds.

The broadcaster was showing live footage of the hearse carrying the late monarch’s coffin out of London when there was a technical issue and a whispered voice could be heard.

For a moment, the male commentator who had been observing proceedings on the feed cut out and was temporarily replaced by the hushed tones of a women.

While it’s hard to make out, she appeared to say: “The death is irreversible… the fact that she’s trapped…”

After another technical glitch, things resumed as normal with the main commentator taking over again.

Safe to say, though, the strange intervention left people on social media a little creeped out.

People put forward their theories on the strange incident. Others, though, pointed out that grief expert Julia Samuel had just been interviewed on the channel and it sounded like her mic had been accidentally left on.

























Whatever it was, it was one of the stranger moments from the coverage of yesterday’s service.



Meanwhile, it was revealed this week that Some 250,000 people joined the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state in Westminster Hall.

King Charles III and other royal family members will observe another week of mourning for the Queen after she was laid to rest on Monday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.

