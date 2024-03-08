Kick streamer Jack Doherty has gone viral for all of the wrong reasons after an explicit video featuring him and his girlfriend leaked online.

This isn't the first time the couple have had to deal with so-called leaks. Last month, another video intended for McKinley Richardson's OnlyFans account reportedly surfaced online.

In response to the latest video, Doherty turned to X/Twitter.

"Didn’t know u could get LEAKED twice," he wrote alongside laughing emojis while tagging his partner.

Meanwhile, Richardson encouraged people to head to her account for more following the leak, with many accusing the leak of being a publicity stunt.

Doherty has made a name for himself in the online world and has been doing so for some time.

In a clip that's resurfaced, Logan Paul praises a then-15-year-old Doherty.

In the clip, Doherty reveals to Paul he recently made his first big purchase, a house in Tennessee. Paul is stunned to hear this and spirals alongside his co-hosts to figure out how the young man was able to afford a home.

"Be honest with me, how much money have you made from YouTube at 15 years old," Paul asks.



"Take a guess and I'll say higher or lower," Doherty returns. Paul guesses half a million dollars, co-host Mike Majlak guesses $882,000.

Both times, Doherty says 'higher' leading Paul and Majlak dumbfounded. The men's jaws and Paul stands up to shake the 15-year-old's hand.

Paul was continuously shocked by Doherty's knowledge of financial investments and terms. It was clear the 15-year-old had done his research since he explained he bought the house in a state he did not live in for a greater ROI.

