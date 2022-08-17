Jake Paul might need to stick to fighting.

On Tuesday (16 August), the YouTuber turned professional boxer threw out the first pitch at the Miami Marlins San Diego Padres game.

But, people on Twitter decided to troll him after seeing footage of a brutal batting practice session.

The viral video showed Paul strike out in the cage at LoanDepot Park in Miami, where he was being coached by someone who could be heard reiterating the phrase, “Start a little earlier.”

“He swings that bat like it weighs 80 pounds. Tragic, one wrote, while another added, “This is definitely not his game.”

A third wrote: “I need bro to stay away from my Miami teams before they go thru some kinda curse when the season starts.”

Seeing what people have said about the video, Paul, 25, also took to his Twitter to post his own video, claiming that the footage of him making contact wasn’t a part of the final cut.

“Alright, so the video of me missing all of the swings is edited guys…I hit a home run, but the cameras weren’t rolling for that part. I hit it a couple of times. I’m better than that,” he said in the video.

A subsequent video also showed Paul showing off his “home run celebration (if I could hit lol),” and he did the Griddy dance on the field.

At the game, Paul wore a custom Marlins jersey with 5-0 on the back, his fight record.

He also received the perks of VIP treatment in Miami while promoting Betr, a new sports betting and media platform he founded.

Paul’s attendance at the Marlins-Padres game occurred after his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden was canceled early this month over reported weight issues for Rahman.

Now, Paul is focusing on October for his return to the ring with a “pretty big-name opponent,” he explained on TimboSugarShowrecently.

