A pro-Trump rally held by January 6 insurrectionist supporters flopped so hard that it was drowned out by a nearby Mexican festival.
The rally outside the Capitol building in Washington was supposed to be the “biggest J6 event to date,” according to far-right blog The Gateway Pundit. But it actually ended up being a massive embarrassing flop.
According to the Daily Beast, the so-called “Truth Rally”, held at the scene of the insurrection in January 2021 drew just “a few dozen” at the very best.
Political reporter Zachary Petrizzo was at the scene and posted a thread on how the rather tragic rally unfolded.
At 1 pm, it appeared a small group had gathered with signs, flags and foldable lawn chairs.
In a tweet, Petrizzo reported: “So far, most attendees at the event are part of the failed People’s Convoy, now-known as the 1776 Restoration Movement. The rally is in support of Jan 6th ‘political prisoners’.”
A counter-protest of demonstrators arrived and were almost in large in number as those actually attending the rally.
To make matters even more hilarious, some of the speakers at the Truth Rally were drowned out by a nearby Mexican festival located less than a block away.
Petrizzo wrote: “Turns out the Jan 6th ‘Truth Rally’ towards the end was being drowned out by ‘Fiesta DC’ and not the sinister forces they thought.”
In response, someone joked: “What can be more sinister than marimba?”
Another said: “This is perfect.”
