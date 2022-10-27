A Republican candidate in Ohio deleted his Twitter and claimed he was hacked after his account "liked" MILF porn.

Jarrod Golden is a candidate running for country auditor in Franklin County.

On Tuesday(25 October), the Twitter account @rooster_ohio shared screenshots from Golden's deleted account (@JarrodMGolden1), which seemed to show him liking multiple pornographic photos of women, many identifying themselves as mums.

"The Franklin County Republican Party is running a very horny man for county auditor that doesn't realize his likes are public," @rooster_ohio post read.

Some people investigated Golden's Twitter history, and it appeared that his account liked other pornographic accounts and commented on some.

The account wrote "yep" in response to a post to an explicit post that read: "Can I bless your dms with my a**."

Indy100 reached out to the Franklin County Republican Party for comment but wasn't able to find a way to contact Golden as his social media accounts and website appear to be down.

Golden's account's alleged adult content liking sparked many jokes at his own expense.

One person wrote: "Jarrod M. Golden - Part-time Auditor, Full-Time MILF Hunter."

"I have never laughed so hard in my ENTIRE. LIFE," another added while a third wrote:

A third wrote: "Poor Jarrod ended up deleting his whole account and blaming the likes on hackers. Another casualty of every man's battle."

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Golden deactivated his Twitter and Facebook accounts after it notified him of the porn likes.

He also shared a statement claiming to have been hacked on the accounts.

"I sincerely apologise for any of the ridiculous and profane material that was shared or like," he wrote.

In screenshots on Twitter, amid the porn likes, whoever was in control of Golden's account also seemingly liked a tweet that disparaged President Joe Biden. Another was about the Virgin Mary.

A Franklin County, Republican Party representative told Dispatch that Golden had stopped campaigning due to a health issue.

The politiian's name still remains on the ballot.

