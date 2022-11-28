Country singer Jessie James Decker has hit back at haters who accused her of editing her children's bodies on Instagram.

The 34-year-old took to the platform with a wholesome snap of Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr, 7, and Forrest, 4, while celebrating Thanksgiving in Mexico.

"Vacation Decker style," she penned on the post of the kids wearing swimwear.

While most people praised how "happy and content" the children looked, trolls accused Decker of editing their bodies – which she immediately shut down.

She responded to one critic: "From one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should? It’s unkind️."

"It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is ‘weird,’" she replied to a second commenter.

Meanwhile, Decker sarcastically hit back to a third, writing: "Yeah I used an ‘ab’ app on my small children wtf."





Fellow Instagrammers were quick to jump to the mum's defence.

"Speaking from personal experience, to be as good as Viví is at gymnastics, yeah she’s going to have abs," one fan wrote.

Another highlighted: "Funny but I didn’t even notice their abs. I was too busy looking at the joy on their faces. Seriously…"

A third candidly noted: "It is NOT okay for adults to bash children in ANY way!"

They explained how genetics can play "a huge role" and urged people to "stop hating on them and stop passing judgement on their parents! Just let kids be kids and love them whatever size they are!"

