There are many things about Paris that draw millions of visitors every year, but haute couture and protesting are certainly two of the city’s strongest suits.

So when it was announced that controversial fast fashion company Shein would be opening a store in none other than BHV Marais, one of Paris’s most iconic department stores, locals weren’t having it.

The store, set to open on Saturday (1 November), has ignited a petition, "PARIS MÉRITE MIEUX QUE SHEIN!" – or "PARIS DESERVES BETTER THAN SHEIN!" – which has already racked up 111,609 signatures and counting.

Several French brands have already pulled their products from BHV in protest. Workers at the department store also gathered outside earlier this month to voice their opposition to Shein’s arrival.

Beauty brand AIME was among those to take a stand, with founder Mathilde Lacombe turning to LinkedIn to express her fury: "I’m deeply shocked to see a historic Parisian department store welcome Shein within its walls.

"We are present there with AIME, but this decision does not correspond to our values or to what we stand for: a more responsible fashion and beauty industry, more respectful of people and the planet."

BHV employees take part in a protest in front of BHV Marais in Paris on 10 October, during a strike called by their inter-union to protest against the arrival of Shein Getty Images

She continued: "We can’t turn a blind eye. By integrating Shein, BHV is sending a very negative signal to the entire sector. I think it’s our responsibility, as brands, to take a clear stand. With François Morrier, we intend to withdraw AIME from BHV. And I invite all brands sharing these convictions to consider this decision with us. Our collective choices shape the future of our industry."

The backlash didn’t stop at the store’s doors. Even Paris City Hall weighed in.

"For us, Shein represents ultra-fast fashion, it's a model we must fight," Florentin Letissier, the city’s deputy mayor for sustainability and waste reduction, said. "These are cheap clothes [...] They're bad for the planet and for our own designers."

And, of course, social media was quick to express its outrage.

One user called the decision "diabolical," writing: "Launching this in Paris of all places is diabolical."

Another quipped: "Paris and SHEIN don't even belong in the same sentence."

Indy100 reached out to Shein and BHV for comment

