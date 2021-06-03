Jollibee customer shares how she was served a battered and fried towel in restaurant

A Jollibee customer received a surprise when she was served a “deep fried towel” instead of the chicken he ordered for her son.

The Philippine fast food chain is famous for its fried chicken, but Alique Perez claims in a Facebook post that she was served “something really disturbing” instead.

Perez wrote: “Just something that frustrated me this late. We had Jollibee delivered via grab. Ordered chicken for my son, while I was trying to get him a bite, I found it super hard to even slice.

“Tried opening it up with my hands and to my surprise a deep fried towel. This is really disturbing... “

Understandably, Perez was angry with the contents of her order, and added: “How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?!?

“I really thought that the post complaining about weird stuff in their orders were just all made up, now I know that it really happens!”

To be honest, we would be as shocked to find a random crispy battered towel in our food order.

“So disgusting and embarrassing... to think that you’re even branched in BGC [Bonifacio Global City]. There’s a first for everything. And this has been the worst first! Calming myself down for this... But WTH.”

Perez then shared her concerns about how other customers could be affected by this mistake.

“The essence of the towel contaminated the oil and the batter from the supplier so how many chickenjoys are affected? We won’t know..”

The post also included a video of the battered blue towel, and a screenshot of Perez’s order which shows the takeaway came to ₱462.60 (around £6.83/$9.69 USD).

Since Perez shared her bizarre food delivery, the post has had nearly 100,000 reactions, and has been shared over 86,000 times.

Jollibee have released a statement in response to the viral post, apologising to Perez for the error.

The company said they are “deeply concerned” and have “conducted a thorough investigation of the incident.”